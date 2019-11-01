Indore: NAAC preparations; Faculty crunch, less research are sour points for DAVV

Indore: Mock inspections at various teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which is eying for a higher grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) this time, revealed that staff crunch and less research papers are major sour points.

“While all are aware of the fact that we are short of nearly 200 teaching staff, less research, inadequate number of consultancy projects, zero patent in the university’s name, non-implementation of automation in administrative works are our major shortcomings,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

He said that during mock inspections it was found that merely about 10 out of 28 departments in DAVV are actually having research projects from funding agencies. “The rest of the departments are just doing teaching work like any other college,” he added.

The departments which are having research project from funding agencies including School of Chemical Sciences, School of Physics, School of Life Sciences, School of Bio-chemistry, School of Bio-technology, School of Electronics, School of Energy and Environmental Studies, School of Pharmacy, and Institute of Engineering and Technology.

However, the amount of research done in these departments is also very less.

The departments/institutes not doing any research include Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies, School of Commerce, School, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Computer Science and IT and others.

In 2013 when NAAC’s peer team had visited DAVV for assessing the institution’s standards, the team had pointed out lack of adequate research activity as a major drawback. “During exit meeting of the peer team, the vice chancellor Prof DP Singh had taken a promise from each faculty that they will publish at least two research papers in a year. But the teachers did not fulfill their promise,” another professor said.

The university also lacks adequate number of consultancy projects. School of Energy and Environmental Studies and a few other departments are the only ones offering consultancy to different organisation.

The DAVV, which had announced they were going paperless in 2006, could not launch automation project in last 13 years. This is also a sour point as many universities in the country are having an automated administrative setup.

NAAC peer team will arrive in the university for a three-day visit on November 21 and the DAVV which has Grade A accreditation at present, hopes to secure a better grade.

