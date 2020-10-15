Indore: Mystery surrounds girl's death

Indore: An eighteen-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in the Central Kotwali area on Thursday. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the reason for her death.

Investigating officer SI Anuradha Lodhi said that the deceased was identified as Shivani, a resident of Central Kotwali area. She was rushed to the hospital after her condition deteriorated on Wednesday. She died during the treatment.

She was undergoing treatment for some ailment for a few days. The police are taking the statement of the family members and are waiting for the autopsy report to know the reason for her death.