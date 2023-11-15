Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mystery shrouds the death of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly fell from the fifth floor of a building in Kanadiya police station area on Wednesday.

The family members found her lying on the ground floor in the duct area of the building at Bhuri Tekri around 7 am where she lived on the fifth floor along with her family members. The cause of death is uncertain as it is not clear whether she fell herself or someone pushed her or she died due to any other reason.

The police launched an investigation into the case to find out the actual cause of the death and recorded the statements of the family members. According to the police, the girl was identified as Aarti Chauhan, a resident of Bhuri Tekri.

No major external injuries were not found on her body, only her ear was bleeding. Aarti’s father Pappu, who is a plumber, said that he had woken up Aarti around 6:30 am and went downstairs for some work. When he returned to the building, he was informed by people that Aarti was lying in the duct area of the building.

The family members took her to hospital but she was declared dead. Her parents had three children and she was the youngest child and was studying in VI class.

The police handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased. The autopsy report is awaited to know the actual cause of the death.

Read Also Indore: District Court Could Get New Temporary Parking Space By Month End

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)