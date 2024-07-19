Indore: MYH's 'Model Hospital' Plans Falter, Fails To Start ERCP Machine In Three Years, Blame Game Begins

Indore: Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Sees Master Plan For MYH Renovation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College to upgrade Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital into a ëModel Hospitalí have fallen flat, as authorities have failed to operationalise the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) machine three years after procuring it. As a result, many patients suffering from gastric issues are forced to seek diagnosis for gall bladder and liver diseases at private hospitals. Despite acquiring the ERCP machine for Rs 50 lakh, the hospital administration has not unboxed it.

Doctors at the hospital initially cited a lack of other instruments as the reason for not starting the ERCP machine. According to hospital staff, 'ERCP is a procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the liver, gall bladder, bile ducts and pancreas. It combines X-ray and the use of an endoscope long, flexible, lighted tube. The treatment would be free for patients at MY Hospital, while private hospitals charge between Rs 15k and Rs 16k.' The hospital has paid over Rs 40 lakh in the last three years under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, covering Rs 15k per patient to private hospitals.

Blame game continues

Instead of taking responsibility, MY Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav told media persons that starting the machine is the responsibility of the HoD and he is not responsible. Meanwhile, Dr Dharmendra Jhawar, HoD of Medicine, stated that they are waiting for approval from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) to start the machine. Previously, the concerned consultant had blamed the delay on lack of equipment and criticised the hospital administration.

Patients suffer as doctors busy in private practice

MGM Medical College and MY Hospital sources said that many doctors from the college and associated hospitals are busy in private practice during their work hours at the hospital. Some are even employed by private hospitals, violating service norms. 'Medical college authorities are aware of this but turn a blind eye, excusing the lack of doctors as the reason for their inaction,' sources said.