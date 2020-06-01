Indore: MYH to remain Green Hospital, ACS Suleman ends speculation of making it COVID hosptial

Indore: Resting all speculations of using Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, additional chief secretary, Medical Education and Health Department Mohd Suleman on Monday directed officials not to turn it into a COVID hospital.

Addressing a meeting with the officials of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in the college auditorium, he directed the officials to continue using MY Hospital as a Green Hospital.

“Patients not only from Indore but also from other districts and division come to MY Hospital for getting treatment. Disturbing the facility will create trouble for these patients,” Suleman said.

He also asked the officials to review every death due to COVID-19 and to reduce the death rate to a minimum. Suleman also told the officials to learn from Tamil Nadu for the same.

The ACS also asked them to prepare a proposal to increase the bed capacity of government hospitals so that procurement for the same would be started.He also emphasised the need for increased testing capacity and asked officials to be prepared for every eventuality. Principal secretary, medical education Sanjay Shukla, divisional ccommissioner Akash Tripathi, and dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting with the administrative officials at the divisional ccommissioner's office in which he praised the works done in Indore for controlling the situation.

“Earlier, cases were increasing swiftly but it was controlled in a better way in Indore due to which it has become a role model not only in the state but in the country,” Suleman said.

He reviewed the work of containment area, testing, recovery rate, death rate and ways of unlocking the city as well.

IG Vivek Sharma, DIG Harinarayan Mishra and IMC officials were also present in the review meeting.