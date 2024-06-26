Indore: MYH To Begin Mammography For Early Diagnosis Of Breast Cancer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant advancement for healthcare, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) is set to introduce mammography services for breast cancer screening within the next two weeks. The initiative marks the first time such a facility will be available in a government hospital in the city, addressing a critical need for early detection of breast cancer among women.

Breast cancer remains a major health challenge, with many patients previously unable to access timely diagnosis due to lack of testing facilities. Currently, the cost of mammography in private hospitals ranges from Rs 800 to 2k, but the new facility at MY Hospital will provide this service free-of-charge.

Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of MY Hospital, emphasised the importance of this development: 'Due to the new mammography machine, patients will start getting the facility of breast cancer screening. Early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.'

The introduction of this service is expected to benefit not only residents of Indore but also patients from all districts of the division who seek treatment at MY Hospital. Breast cancer cases rising rapidly-around 400-500 new patients are reported annually at the government cancer hospital.

Experts attribute the increase in breast cancer cases to factors such as obesity, hormonal imbalances, less physical activity and lifestyle choices including fast food consumption and to some extent, non-vegetarian diets. There is a growing concern about young women being diagnosed at advanced stages, with the number of deaths due to breast cancer having increased by 2.5 times in the past five years.

Dr Yadav said, ëWith the help of modern treatment, better outcomes are now possible for breast cancer patients. This new facility will significantly aid in early identification and treatment of the disease, improving survival rates and overall health outcomes for women in our region.