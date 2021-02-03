Indore: MYH to be developed as model hospital of state​, says Silawat after meeting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan​​

Indore:​​

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the development of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital as the advanced model hospital of the state. He also assured ​providing all necessary budget for development and renovation of the hospital.

Chouhan announced the same while meeting the Water Resource ​m​inister Tulsi Silawat in Bhopal.

Silawat also requested the ​C​hief ​M​inister to increase the budget for School of Excellence for Eye to speed up its work.

“MY Hospital treats over 5000 poor patients every​ ​day and provides the best facilities to the patients. I informed the ​C​hief ​M​inister about the importance of linear accelerator in cancer hospitals and to start new departments like emergency medicine, physical medicine, and rehabilitation virology,” Silawat told the media.

He also asked the ​C​hief ​M​inister to develop the advance trauma centre of 200 beds as the number of accident cases are ​in​creasing.