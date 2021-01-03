Indore: MYH doctors remove arrow from man’s skull after goons headshot him

Indore: Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 35-year-old man, who reached the hospital with an arrowhead stuck in his head, after a complex surgery on Sunday. The arrowhead was successfully removed but kept the patient is kept under observation as he has internal injuries to his head.

According to unit in-charge of the Surgery Department Dr Arvind Shukla, the 35-year-old Sher Singh had come to the hospital at about 3 am on Sunday with an arrow stuck in his head.

“After diagnoses, it was found that the arrowhead was stuck about 3.5 inches deep in his head from the hairline and it penetrated the part of brain as well. We immediately went through necessary tests and performed the surgery to remove the arrow,” Dr Shukla told Free Press.

He added that the surgery was conducted by neurosurgeons Dr Paresh Sondhiya and Dr Mukesh Sharma and it lasted for over four hours.

“Condition of the patient is stable after removing the arrow. However, 48 hours would be critical for him as he had deep brain injuries. What would be the effect of injuries on his body will also be known only after he starts recovering,” Dr Shukla said.

Sher Singh, the resident of Balkhad village in Barwani, had a scuffle with some goons in his village.

“Some goons tried to molest Sher Singh’s wife after which he protested and had a scuffle with them. The accused shot the arrow on him which penetrated his head,” patient’s family members told police.