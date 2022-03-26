Indore: MY Hospital targets performing 50 BMTs in a year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has planned to speed up the bone marrow transplant of the needy patients and have decided to double up the capacity of beds in the unit.

“The spread of Covid-19 had pulled down the pace of Bone Marrow Transplant in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital as only 49 BMT transplants were performed in the last four years. Now, as the pandemic disease is waning, we are trying to speed up the BMT process and targeting to perform at least 50 BMT in the hospital,” mentor of BMT Unit in MY Hospital USA’s Dr Prakash Satwani said.

He added that there is a big gap between the demand and available facility of BMT in the state as at least 500 BMTs are required in the state every year but not even half of it could be performed.

“As the BMT unit would be shifted from MY Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital in the next three months, the number of beds would be increased from 5 to 10 so that we can perform more procedures,” he added.

Dr Satwani has been organizing HLA matching camps in various districts to screen needy patients and to perform the procedure.

“We organized a camp in Ratlam on March 25 in which over 100 people were registered. Similarly, we have got a good response in Indore as over 300 patients were registered for the same. We are going to organize a similar camp in Jabalpur on March 27 and will perform BMT of the patients in the unit in MY Hospital. A team of Dr Preeti Malpani and Dr Prachi are coordinating for the same,” Dr Satwani added.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dr Brijesh Lahoti, Dr Ashok Yadav, Dr PS Thakur, Dr Preeti Malpani and others inaugurated the camp.

Blood Cancer Treatment Unit in MYH

The Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said that they are planning to start a Blood Cancer Treatment unit, especially for children in the hospital.

“As the gynecology department is being shifted to MTH Hospital, we are planning to establish a blood cancer treatment unit in the vacant space. The proposal has been prepared and we are looking for the CSR funds of companies for establishing the facility to treat the needy patients,” Dr Thakur said.

Thalassemia test should be made compulsory before marriage

The BMT expert Dr Satwani said that patients with sickle cell anemia and thalassemia are high in the tribal belt of the state mainly the Jhabua and Alirajpur region. “Government must make it compulsory for the people to get their thalassemia test done before marriage so that the chances of the disease to their offspring won’t get affected by the same. Screening of patients at primary health centers must also be done to eradicate the disease,” he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Police register FIR against unidentified girl for alleged hate speech

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:29 PM IST