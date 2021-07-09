Indore: Muslim woman among 5 refugees from Pakistan get Indian citizenship at local event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons who had migrated from Pakistan to India, including a woman who came here along with her family when just a few months old some 40 years ago, were given citizenship certificates by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra at a function in Indore on Friday.

The woman, Gita, who was born in Jacobabad in Pakistan on January 31, 1981 and has been living in India since June 4 that year, said she was elated at getting citizenship, having applied for it at the collector's office here on September 9, 2015.

"I am feeling very good. I was trying to obtain citizenship, but it was not working out so far for some reasons. My sister and brother, however, are yet to get citizenship of this country," she told reporters. The five include a married Muslim woman, officials said.

They said a large number of Hindu refugees from Sindh in Pakistan are staying in Indore, with some 2,000 having received citizenship in the last five years, and around 1,200 applications currently pending