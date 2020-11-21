Indore: Muslim National Manch of RSS supports law on love-jehad

Indore: RSS senior pracharak and all India mentor of Muslim National Manch, Indresh Kumar said that the Muslim National Manch has endorsed the decision of certain state governments to bring a bill to stop love-jehad.

Indresh, who was in city on Saturday, also said that local workers of the manch will do Kar-Sava during the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He was addressing Sadbhavna Milan Samaroh, organised by the State unit of the Manch in the Press Club. Over 250 people from the Muslim community participated in the programme. He expressed the views of the Manch on various issues including triple talaq, abrogation of Section 370, CAA and NRC, Uniform Civil Code, re-union of POK and Baltistan.

He said that the workers of the Manch will do the Kar-Seva in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where they will be doing sapling plantation under the leadership of Mohammad Faruq Khan, Coordinator of Environment Cell of the Manch. The plantation will be done

at the proposed mosque to be built close to Ayodhya. On this occasion, workers felicitatedIndresh Kumar. MP Shankar Lalwani, former Minister SK Muddin, City Coordinator of the Manch Shaikh Shahjad were present.



One Nation, One Rule

Indresh Kumar also participated in a programme organised by ‘Bharat First’ on the subject ‘One Nation, One Rule’ held at Press Club. Rehan Khilji, National Member of Bharat First, informed that on this occasion its National Coordinator Shiraj Qureshi was also present. Indreshji and Qureshi lay stress on having one national and Law. On this occasion a large number of workers of Bharat First from across the State were present.