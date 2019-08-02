Indore: Musician’s unique idea to pay tribute to martyrs

Indore:A man, Umesh Jadhav, who has set out on a journey in his car to gather soil from houses of martyr of Pulwama attack, visited Indore on Tuesday.

With the soil thus collected, he aims to create a map of India in Pulwama on February 14, 2020.

Jadhav is a native of Maharashtra and has been living in Bengaluru from last 17 years where he runs a music school. He came up with the unique idea of expressing devotion and patriotism toward the nation.

He started his journey from Mandya district situated in southern edge of the country in Karnataka in in April.

Umesh Jadhav is collecting soil from the houses of martyrs and also from the place where their last rites were held.

Families of martyrs are providing him soil in towel, steel pots, mud pots and plastic pots. They have also given him candles to be lit on the map that he will create. He is getting funding from people he meets in his way. He left the city on Thursday for Bhopal. From there he will travel to Jabalpur.