Indore: Music program on Facebook to raise money

In a bid to raise money for families of musicians who need financial aid due to the lockdown, 14 well-known singers and musicians are banding together for an online music programme on Facebook Live on Wednesday.

Among others, Anup Jalota, Swanand Kirkire, Girish Bishwa and Sarika Singh will take part.

AISECT College and Madhuban Institute of Professional Studies are jointly organising the programme.

AISECT College director Awadhesh Dave said, 'We are going to organise the programme on our official page. We will also provide paytm and google pay numbers for our viewers to donate money. With the collected money we will provide food and other essentials to the singers\musicians who are under financial crunch."

Awdhesh and his team have gathered a list of around 120 needy singers and musicians of the city. "After the show we will decide how much we will be able to give to each family because our budget will depend on the funds we raise", Dave added.