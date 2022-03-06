Indore: Music event in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Amrita Bharat Ratna, a music event dedicated to the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government Culture Department was held on Saturday evening at Jai Govind Gopinath Vidyalaya.

At the music festival, Ashok Hande Chowrang gave a scintillating performance under Sangeet Prasang organised by Mumbai.

Many old songs of Lata Mangeshkar, like Bekhudi Mein Sanam Uth Gaye Jo Kadam.. Aaj Phir Jeene ki Tamanna Hai, were presented. The event continued till late in the night, and the listeners got a chance to listen to the old songs of Lata Mangeshkar.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:12 PM IST