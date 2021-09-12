Indore: Museum on Lord Ganesh at Khajrana temple

Indore

After Pune, the country’s second museum on Lord Ganesh will be built at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore. There will be a large number of rare idols of Lord Ganesh in different postures and built from different materials. This museum will be established with the help of Ganesh devotees.

The construction of Ganesh Museum was finalised during 10-day Ganesh festival and announced by MP Shankar Lalwani.

Devotees will be contributing to the collection of rare idols of Ganesh, sculptures, and images in different postures. Bhajan and aarti will also be a part of the museum

Bhajan sandhya will also be organised at the museum. The museum is being built on the initiative of Ganesh devotee Niwas Kutumbale and others.This museum was started in Khajrana Ganesh Temple complex.

Lalwani said, “This will probably be the second Ganesh museum in the country after Pune.” He added that it would be made in the Yatri Niwas in the premises.

“But it is being started tentatively in the shed built on the campus,” Lalwani said. He added that Ganesh devotees in and around Indore have a large number of idols, collection of Ganesh literature. .

He dedicated Ganesh idols made of cow dung and clay to the museum.

Priests of the temple, Pandit Ashok Bhatt, Puneet Bhatt temple manager Prakash Dubey and a large number of Ganesh devotees will also participate and contribute to the museum soon.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:20 AM IST