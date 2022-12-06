e-Paper Get App
Indore: Murder convict sentenced to life imprisonment

In 2018, the complainant had filed a complaint at Gautampura Police Station that on March 10, 2018 at around 2.30 pm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 03:59 AM IST
Representative Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Monday sentenced a murder convict to lifetime imprisonment. The accused had murdered a man over an old rivalry with an axe.

District public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that on Monday the court of additional sessions judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari, (Special Court Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act) sentenced the convict Tejram under Section 302 IPC to life imprisonment. 

In 2018, the complainant had filed a complaint at Gautampura Police Station that on March 10, 2018 at around 2.30 pm, Govardhan, the servant of the complainant, was outside his house when Tezram came with an axe in his hand and hit Govardhan's neck and head three to four times with the axe killing Govardhan on the spot. 

