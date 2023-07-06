 Indore: Murder Accused Paraded On The Street
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Murder Accused Paraded On The Street

Indore: Murder Accused Paraded On The Street

The accused had attacked the youth with a cricket bat due to which he died.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who were arrested for killing a youth by attacking him with a bat, were paraded in the area by the police on Wednesday. According to the Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar, Ashutosh Parmar was attacked by Rishabh and his two friends over an old rivalry a couple of days ago.

The accused had attacked the youth with a cricket bat due to which he died. After his death, the family members reached the police station with the body and created a ruckus demanding strict action against the accused the next day. All three accused have been arrested by the police and were to the crime scene to collect evidence pertaining to the case. 

Read Also
Indore: Varsities, Colleges Told To Opt For Digital Mode For All Financial Transactions
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

Indore: Tatya Saheb Sarwate's Portrait At Ahilya Central Library

MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

MP: Neighbour Throws Acid On Woman In Khargone, Arrested

Indore: Event To help People Resolve Relationship Challenges To Be Held On Saturday

Indore: Event To help People Resolve Relationship Challenges To Be Held On Saturday

Indore: 5 Sandalwood Trees Stolen In 6 Months, Finally 2 Arrested  

Indore: 5 Sandalwood Trees Stolen In 6 Months, Finally 2 Arrested  

Indore: Youth From Maheshwar Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Indore: Youth From Maheshwar Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances