Indore: Murder Accused Paraded On The Street

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who were arrested for killing a youth by attacking him with a bat, were paraded in the area by the police on Wednesday. According to the Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar, Ashutosh Parmar was attacked by Rishabh and his two friends over an old rivalry a couple of days ago.

The accused had attacked the youth with a cricket bat due to which he died. After his death, the family members reached the police station with the body and created a ruckus demanding strict action against the accused the next day. All three accused have been arrested by the police and were to the crime scene to collect evidence pertaining to the case.