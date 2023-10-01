Indore: Murder Accused Ends Life Before Judgement Day

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A murder accused awaiting judgement in his case which is expected to come in the first week of October allegedly committed suicide at his place in the Chandan Nagar area on Saturday. The family members found him hanging and rushed him to the hospital but it was too late However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ravi Verma, 22 years, a resident of Hariom Nagar area of the city.

Relative Sunil Verma informed media persons that Ravi was employed by a company in the city. He was booked by the police for his alleged involvement in a murder case a few years ago. Sunil said that he was upset over some issue for a few days. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the exact reason for his suicide.

14-year-old girl ends life

A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in the Lasudia area, police said on Saturday. According to the police, Vaishnavi Bomade, a resident of Ankur Angan left behind a suicide note but she did not mention the reason for her suicide. She was a class VII student from a city school. In the note, she said that she herself is responsible for her suicide. She also apologised to her father and said that she is going to take such an extreme step as she doesn't want to live anymore. The police are investigating to know the reason for her suicide.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at his place in the Bhuritekri area under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction. No suicide note was recovered from the deceased so the reason for his suicide could not be known yet.

