Indore: Municipal elections to impact BJP mandal polls

Indore: Civic body elections, likely to be held in March-April next year, will impact Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s upcoming mandal elections, the process for which will begin on October 11.

Though the saffron party would want elections of mandal office bearers to be unanimous, the different factions in the party will not let that happen given the fact that municipal elections will be held within six months.

Mandals play a crucial role in decision on ticket for urban local body elections. As a result, no faction would let the position to go to any faction without a contest.

Generally, the mandal president gets ticket to contest corporator’s poll or his advice is given preference in decision for the ticket. All 18 mandals will be formed by this month end.

In six assembly seats, including five located within the city and Rau seat, which is a mix of urban and rural areas, a total number of 18 mandals fall. Each mandal will have one president, six vice president, two general secretary and 34 members including 20 women representatives.

When mandals are formed, they elect city president of party. However, the decision for president’s post is taken by top brass on many occasions. Incumbent president Gopi Nema said he won’t contest for city president’s post. “If the party high command will entrust the responsibility on me then I will accept it. If the situation for election arises, then I won’t be a candidate,” he stated.

Party election incharge Kalyan Devang said efforts will be made for unanimous elections. “But if situation arises for voting, we will ensure that polls are held in a democratic way,” he added.