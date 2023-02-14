Indore Municipal Corporation's green bonds oversubscribed 5.91 times on final day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation’s non-convertible green municipal bonds have been oversubscribed 5.91 times on the final day, garnering a total of Rs 720.75 crore.

The bonds have been issued for the setting up of a 60 MW solar power plant at the Jalud Pumping Station in Khargone district.

“The closing figures are Rs 721 crore to be precise. Listing will be done very soon,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) issued green bonds worth Rs 244 crore at 10.30 am on February 10, said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

The bonds were listed under the National Stock Exchange and raised Rs 300 crore within 2.30 hours of issuance.

The issue has a face value of Rs 1,000 each. The base issue size is Rs 122 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 122 crore, aggregating up to Rs 244 crore.

The issue saw a robust demand among institutional and corporate category of investors with a total collection of Rs 229.35 crore, and Rs 204.57 crore, respectively. The HNI category garnered Rs 110.50 crore.

It is noteworthy that Indore is the first urban local body in the country to issue green bonds which will help in promoting smart investment. It comprises four parts STRPP A of face value Rs 250, STRPP B of face value Rs 250, STRPP C of face value Rs 250 and STRPP D of face value Rs 250.

“The green bonds have a tenor of 3 years (STRPP A), 5 years (STRPP B), 7 years (STRPP C) and 9 years (STRPP D). Effective yield (per annum) for NCD holders in Category I (QIB), Category II (Corporate), Category III (HNI) and Category IV (Retail Individual) for tenor 3 years, 5 years and 7 years is 8.41% and for STRPP D with 9 years tenor is 8.42%. Interest payments are through various modes, i.e., Direct Credit, NACH, RTGS, NEFT and Registered Post/Speed Post.

The IMC has offered a coupon rate of Rs 8.25 per cent per annum payable half-yearly and an effective yield of 8.42 per cent per annum to the investors.

Listing on February 21

“As per norms, there will be six days gap after closing of issue and after that its listing will be done either in a NSE programme in Delhi or in Indore by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 21,” Pushyamitra Bhargav, mayor said.

