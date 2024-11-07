 Indore Municipal Corporation & Traffic Police Join Forces Against Roadside Parking
“The move comes as part of an on-going effort to address traffic disruptions caused by improper parking on roadsides, particularly near dividers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
Representative Image | Free Pik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a view to ease traffic congestion, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Traffic Police have launched a joint drive to remove vehicles parked on the roadside and near dividers in key areas of the city. The crackdown on Wednesday mainly focused on the stretch between Janjirwala Square and Malwa Mill Square.

IMC’s removal gang and personnel from the Traffic Police seized over 10 trucks, 4 four-wheelers and numerous two-wheelers, while 25 to 30 cars were issued challans for illegal parking. “The move comes as part of an on-going effort to address traffic disruptions caused by improper parking on roadsides, particularly near dividers, which has been a growing concern for commuters,” said municipal commissioner Shivam Verma.

According to removal gang incharge Lata Agarwal, the parking of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers in these areas was severely hindering the smooth flow of traffic, leading to frequent jams. "These vehicles were creating obstructions on major routes and it was imperative to take action to resolve the issue," she said.

The authorities have said that such actions will continue across various city roads focusing on areas where roadside parking is creating traffic bottlenecks.

