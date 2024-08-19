 Indore Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers As Deadline Approaches
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers As Deadline Approaches

Indore Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers As Deadline Approaches

The IMC, under its One Time Settlement Scheme, is offering a significant concession to defaulters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
IMC To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers under One Time Settlement scheme | Nai Duniya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the deadline of August 24 for water cess waiver draws closer, Indore Municipal Corporation is now preparing to take stringent measures against defaulters. 

Revenue Department in-charge Niranjan Singh Chauhan said that starting tomorrow, notices will be pasted on the houses of defaulters, and strict action will be taken to ensure compliance. The AROs have been instructed to meet their collection targets, and any illegal tap connections discovered during the process will result in action.

FPJ Shorts
'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes Viral
'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes Viral
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
'When Will NEET PG Results Be Declared?': Aspirants Flood Social Media In Anticipation
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
Bengaluru's TruAlt Bioenergy Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹750 Crore IPO
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD
'Can See Jealousy In Your Eyes': Director Ajay Bhupathi SLAMS Arshad Warsi For Calling Prabhas 'Joker' In Kalki 2898 AD

The urgency to recover the outstanding amount has increased following a stern warning from Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. After expressing dissatisfaction with the low collection figures, the Mayor cautioned the revenue staff that failure to meet the targets could have serious consequences for their performance records.

Read Also
MP: Substandard Construction Plagues Parvati Dam Rehabilitation Colony
article-image

The IMC, under its One Time Settlement Scheme, is offering a significant concession to water cess defaulters, yet the response has been underwhelming. Despite a target of collecting over Rs 100 crore, only Rs 9.88 crore has been deposited in the first 15 days of the scheme.

The One Time Settlement Scheme launched on August 5, allows defaulters to pay half of their outstanding water tax for the years up to 2022-23, with the remaining 50% being waived. The scheme also requires the payment of water tax for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs) and bill collectors from the Corporation’s 22 zones have been making door-to-door visits to encourage residents to settle their dues, but the response has been disappointing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws...

MP Shocker! Father-Son Arrested For Illegal Poaching; Crocodile Skin, Leopard Skull & Monkey Paws...

Indore Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers As Deadline Approaches

Indore Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Water Cess Waivers As Deadline Approaches

Construction Of Six-Lane Indore-Ujjain Road Survey To Begin Next Month

Construction Of Six-Lane Indore-Ujjain Road Survey To Begin Next Month

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Women Reservation In Parliament, Assembly Will Empower Them: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Raksha...

Indore Man Booked For Abetting Wife To Kill Herself; Would Often Accuse Her Of Extramarital Affair

Indore Man Booked For Abetting Wife To Kill Herself; Would Often Accuse Her Of Extramarital Affair