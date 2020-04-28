Indore Municipal Corporation starts fogging , removes hyacinth from water bodies

Indore: While sanitisation is going on to disinfect areas in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has simultaneously started fogging to check vector-borne diseases including malaria and dengue.

Besides, the IMC also started the drive to remove hyacinths from river and sprinkle crude oil in water bodies.

Malaria and dengue cases usually start increasing from May and spike after the monsoon during July and August. Every year, IMC starts taking preventive measures, such as fogging, fumigation and awareness campaigns in March and April. This year preventive activities were delayed as most of the resources have been directed towards containing COVID-19.

But now, the IMC started measures for containing vector-borne diseases also.

The malaria department of IMC started fogging in different parts of the city. It also took steps to clear the clogged water at different places.

Hyacinths had stopped the flow of water in rivers and drains at Chhatribagh, Ramdwara, Katju Colony, Meghdoot Nagar, Bhamori, Harsiddhi, Chandrabhaga, Rambagh, Lokhande bridge, etc due to which vectors were breeding there. Using poclian machines, IMC removed hyacinths.

Along with this, for the prevention of infected diseases and mosquitoes, 300 litres of crude oil was sprayed from Jawahar Marg Bridge, Krishnapura Bridge, behind Shivaji Market, Rambagh bridge, Lokhande bridge etc. Also, the corporation sprayed mosquito repellent in colonies under Zone 4, and Zone 3.