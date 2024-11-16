Indore Municipal Corporation Sets Target Of One Lakh Selfies Outside Public Toilets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of World Toilet Day on November 19, Indore Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign called “Jaa Ke To Dekho” for encouraging residents of the cleanest city to use public toilets.

As part of the initiative, the cleanest city targets to achieve an impressive milestone of collecting 1 lakh selfies outside 700 public toilets on November 19. The residents have been advised to use public toilets and click selfies after using it. IMC will collect these selfies and use it during Swachhta Survekshan-2024.

Speaking about the campaign, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav stressed the importance of public involvement in maintaining cleanliness. “We want people to use public toilets and help us identify areas for improvement. If any dirt is found, it will give the IMC an opportunity to address it. Contact details of responsible officials are displayed on all public toilets for quick reporting,” he said.

Read Also Medical Officer Caught Demanding Bribe For Providing Autopsy Report In Indore

“The initiative not only encourages residents to use public toilets but also serves as a mechanism to ensure their cleanliness,” he added. The campaign builds on the fact that the city has 78 community toilets, 234 public toilets and more than 150 urinals. IMC is gearing up for the upcoming Swachhta Survekshan with a slew of innovative initiatives aimed at maintaining the city’s cleanliness and enhancing its reputation as India’s cleanest city.

Eying certifications for Water Plus and Seven Star rating under Garbage Free Protocol, the IMC has set ambitious targets for its officials and residents.

”Meri Beat Sabse Clean"

Competition Along with the selfie campaign, IMC has also launched the “Meri Beat Sabse Clean” competition to foster a spirit of healthy competition among sanitation inspectors. This move is aimed at motivating ward-level teams to keep streets and public spaces clean and ensuring every corner of Indore reflects the city’s commitment to hygiene and cleanliness.

“Meri Beat Sabse Clean competition will accelerate our efforts to keep the city clean and motivate teams to perform better,” said Bhargav.