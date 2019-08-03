Indore Municipal Corporation sends reminder to IDA for maintenance of streetlights

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday has sent an estimate of Rs 34.20 lakh to Indore Development Authority (IDA) for repairing streetlights installed on the BRTS corridor from Niranjanpur Square to Rajeev Gandhi Square.

On July 29, a time-limit meeting was held between IMC and IDA. In the meeting, chief engineer (IDA) SS Rathore said that the IMC should provide an estimate to IDA and start the work for repairing streetlights, adding that the IDA will pay the bill.

The IMC also sent a letter to the IDA to agree upon the estimated amount and handover the BRTS corridor for repairing work so that a tender can be issued for the same.