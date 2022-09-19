Indore Municipal Corporation Regional inspector of Zone 13 suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal commissioner, on Monday, suspended the regional inspector of Zone 13 and also instructed officials to deduct the salaries of workers of the NGO who were responsible for negligence in cleanliness work in the area.

IMC officials said that various areas of Zone 13 were inspected by the commissioner, including Krishna Avenue Phase 2 Colony, Tejaji Nagar, Amitesh Nagar, Patel Nagar and other places.

During the inspection, instructions were given by the commissioner to suspend regional inspector Ranjit Kalyane for negligence in cleaning work as garbage was found spread in Krishna Avenue Phase 2 Colony.

Demolition drive against 16 stalls on Bypass Road

A team of Indore Municipal Corporation, on Monday, conducted a demolition drive against 16 stalls built illegally on the Bypass Road near Tejaji Nagar. Action was also taken against a paan shop and shade developed outside the Rani Bagh Main Road wine shop. An illegal boundary wall of more than 120 feet in a garden in Vishnupuri Colony was also removed.