Indore Municipal Corporation Mulling Auto Debit Provision For Property Tax |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation plans to introduce auto debit provision for property tax as well as a facility of SMS reminder for tax due. These provisions were discussed during a meeting of the Revenue and Market Department on Saturday in which mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Shivam Verma took part.

The mayor directed the officials that taxpayers should be informed about outstanding tax amount and the deposit thereof through SMS. Mayor said, “We have planned to introduce auto debit system for collection of revenues and also send SMS to residents to alert them about the forthcoming payment of taxes and to inform them about the tax paid.”

While reviewing the working of the Revenue Department, the mayor took information about the recovery of outstanding revenue zone-wise and gave necessary guidelines regarding recovery from big defaulters and discussed how to increase corporation revenue. In the meeting, instructions were also given regarding ward-wise surveys of properties used for commercial purposes on residential permission.

Under the review of the Revenue Department, the current status of recovery from more than fifty thousand defaulters was also reviewed. Necessary guidelines were also given regarding the collection of solid waste management charges. Along with this, while reviewing the Revenue and Market Department, Bhargav reviewed guidelines given for resolving the pending cases of lease renewal/fee hold.

No parking fine through Fastag

Similarly, in terms of traffic, one of the squares will now be converted into an ideal square. Under smart parking, if a car is found parked in no parking zone, money will be deducted immediately through fastag. Similar arrangements will be made for bikes as well. The width of BRTS will be reduced.

Decisions taken in the meeting

* Joint survey - Before preparing the design of any square, a joint survey by traffic police, Municipal Corporation team and local public representatives should be done.

* Adarsh Square - One of the squares of the city will be transformed into an Adarsh Square.

* Adarsh Ward - One of the wards of the city will be developed as an Adarsh Ward from the traffic point of view.

* Latest Tow Machines - Tow machines with the latest technology will be brought in the city.

* Dawa Bazaar parking - Dawa Bazaar parking will be shifted to another place.

* E-rickshaw policy - E-rickshaw policy will be implemented for end-to-end mobility.

* Problem of waterlogging and potholes - Wherever there is a problem of waterlogging and potholes, it will be fixed by sending it to the concerned zonal officer.

* Weekly meeting - A joint meeting will be held every Saturday for traffic-related issues.

* GPO Square – A solar panel shed will be installed.

* Gopur Square -Temporary barricading on a trial basis to be done at Gopur Square to improve traffic.

* Sayaji Square - If everyone agrees on closing the service road of Sayaji Square, then it will be implemented.

* Sindhi Colony - Action will be taken against improper car parking.

* Tower Square - The left turns of Tower Square will be broadened.

* Alternate pick-up and drop arrangements to be made for bus travellers going and coming from Gujarat on Dhar Road so that pressure on Gangwal Bus Stand is eased.

* Ideal Roads - The road from Agrasen Square to Teen Imli and from Regal to Madhumilan to be converted into ideal roads.