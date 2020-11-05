Indore Municipal Corporation elections: Publication of final voter list on December 12

Indore: After the bypoll elections, the State Election Commission is gearing up for organising the elections of Indore Municipal Corporation. The final publication of the voter list for the IMC election will be done on December 12. State Election Commission resumed postponement of 2020 Electoral List revision-2020 of the municipal bodies of the State, including Indore Municipal Corporation. The Commission released a revised program for

the photo-voter list revision -2020 of urban body. The final publication of the voter list will be on December 12, 2020.



Secretary, State Election Commission Durg Vijay Singh informed on Thursday that publication of the photo-electoral list as per the revision-2020, for the Indore Municipal Corporation will be done on November 21 at wards and other prescribed places.

Claims and objection will be taken at the claim-objection centres from November 21 to 28. Claims and objections will be resolved by December 5.

Public publication of the final voter list with photos will be done on December 12 at municipal, ward and other prescribed places.

Instructions have also been given by the Centre and the State Governments to ensure adherence to the guidelines issued to control the infection of Covid-19 during this whole process.