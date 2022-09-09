Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes two cow shelters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, conducted a demolition drive in which IMC teams demolished two cow shelters built illegally for cattle.

IMC officials demolished the cow shelter of Abhishek Pal and Chintu at HimmatNagar which was built over an area of 3,000 square feet. The drive was conducted using one JCB and one Poclain machine.

Action was taken to break the illegal enclosure of Dharamraj Yadav built over 1,000 square feet in the Kandilpura area with the help of one JCB and one Poclain machine.

Along with this, the IMC officials also demolished an additional construction that was made on the second floor against the approved part and covered the MOS constructing the basement. He had developed a commercial construction against a residential permission on 2,400 square feet.