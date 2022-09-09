e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Municipal Corporation demolishes two cow shelters

Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes two cow shelters

IMC officials demolished the cow shelter of Abhishek Pal and Chintu at HimmatNagar which was built over an area of 3,000 square feet. The drive was conducted using one JCB and one Poclain machine.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 06:22 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, conducted a demolition drive in which IMC teams demolished two cow shelters built illegally for cattle.

IMC officials demolished the cow shelter of Abhishek Pal and Chintu at HimmatNagar which was built over an area of 3,000 square feet. The drive was conducted using one JCB and one Poclain machine.

Action was taken to break the illegal enclosure of Dharamraj Yadav built over 1,000 square feet in the Kandilpura area with the help of one JCB and one Poclain machine.

Along with this, the IMC officials also demolished an additional construction that was made on the second floor against the approved part and covered the MOS constructing the basement. He had developed a commercial construction against a residential permission on 2,400 square feet.

Read Also
Indore: Chief commissioner, CGST, assures attempts to be made to set up GST appellate tribunal in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes two cow shelters

Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes two cow shelters

Indore: MPMSU will ask colleges to ‘Upload photos of building & infrastructure on portal’

Indore: MPMSU will ask colleges to ‘Upload photos of building & infrastructure on portal’

Indore: Morning flight from the city to Bengaluru cancelled

Indore: Morning flight from the city to Bengaluru cancelled

Indore: US furniture expert to talk to members of the Indore International Mega-Furniture Cluster...

Indore: US furniture expert to talk to members of the Indore International Mega-Furniture Cluster...

Mhow: Jai Singh bags 183rd rank in NEET in EWS category

Mhow: Jai Singh bags 183rd rank in NEET in EWS category