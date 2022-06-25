e-Paper Get App

Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes four rickety buildings

IMC officials said that the drive was conducted in Silawatpura where the house of Krishna Bai Kumawat was demolished.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday conducted a drive against dilapidated buildings in the city during which four buildings were demolished.

IMC officials said that the drive was conducted in Silawatpura where the house of Krishna Bai Kumawat was demolished. In Narsingh Bazar, a building of the Abudhraj Jain Trust was demolished. One building was demolished in Khajuri Bazar area and another in Morsali Gali.

Officials said that the houses and buildings which were demolished were in dilapidated condition and were dangerous for surroundings. These buildings could collapse in monsoon rains as their foundation had become weak over the years.

