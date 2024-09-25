 Indore Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Showrooms & Shops Misusing Parking Spaces, Seals Multiple Establishments
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its crackdown against commercial buildings misusing their parking spaces for commercial gains, a joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration on Tuesday sealed some more showrooms and shops which were found to be flouting norms.

The establishments which faced action included Maruti Suzuki Showroom at Geeta Bhawan Square, TVS Duggad, Jain Auto Service (Ratlam Kothi) and SNG Hospital. Building officer Vinod Mishra said that the IMC also sealed a total of four shops operating in basements including "Pizza Don" and "Pal Notary" in Scheme 54 PU4 under Zone 22.

Shops were being operated on the designated parking space in these buildings, which is a violation of the rules of building permit. Apart from this, the shop of "SGN Tyre" operating in the basement at 140 Main Road under Zone 19 was sealed. This shop was also being operated in the basement against permission.

Mishra said that the "Firefox Cycle" shop and the workshop run by "Chandan TVS" operating in the basement on Annapurna Main Road under Zone 15 were also sealed by the team of Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, building officer, building inspector and assistant revenue officer Zone 15. Similarly, 2 shops located on Vaishali Nagar Main Road were sealed by a joint team of IMC and administration. These shops/clinics were being operated in the basement. Likewise, sealing was done at some buildings in Kalani Nagar area too.

