Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner wants the city's achievements highlighted at Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal took a meeting of IMC officials of several departments for reviewing the work going on for Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan 2023 in the city to ensure that the function goes off in a dignified and smooth manner.

In the meeting, necessary guidelines were given to the corporation officials.

The commissioner instructed that a stall should be set up at the venue of the PBS exhibition where the achievements of the IMC in the field of cleanliness should be displayed. There should also be information about Indore, its history and places of interest near Indore.

It was also decided that all the main markets would shopkeepers would be decorated and guests would be given discounts.

