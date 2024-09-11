 Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Assures Poor Family Of Its Children's School Fees To Be Taken Care Of
Verma was holding Jan Sunwai at IMC on Tuesday when Kalyani Patel and Gopi Kishan Patel, residents of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Sukhliya, showed up.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
article-image
Indore municipal commissioner Shivam Verma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by the poor financial condition of a family, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma assured them to rest assured about the school fees of their children as the same will be taken care of. Verma was holding Jan Sunwai at IMC on Tuesday when Kalyani Patel and Gopi Kishan Patel, residents of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Sukhliya, showed up.

The Patels sought permission to cover an illegal construction with a tin shed. Verma directed the officials to take appropriate action in accordance with the rules. During their interaction, the Patels also shared their financial struggles, mentioning their inability to pay school fees due to a lack of business.

Moved by their situation, Verma generously agreed to cover their children's school fees, ensuring there would be no hindrance to their education. A total of 30 applications were received during the public hearing, with citizens raising concerns related to various departments, including Revenue, Health, Horticulture, Narmada Water Supply, Colony Cell, Building Permits, and Establishment.

After personally listening to the grievances, Verma promptly referred the applications to the relevant departments, instructing the officials to resolve the issues as per the legal framework.

The public hearing was attended by all key officials, including additional municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, superintendent engineers, and department heads of the corporation. During the hearing, Verma emphasized the need for prompt action on the issues raised by citizens, instructing the team to resolve applications immediately.

