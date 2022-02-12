Indore: Municipal commissioner reviews preparation for Swachhata Survekshan 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday took a Swachhata review meeting of the officials of concerned departments of the IMC to ensure that all the work gets completed on time. This includes beautification, changing of bulbs of streetlights or lights in public toilets, among other things.

To ensure that the city bags the No 1 tag again for the sixth time in the Swachhata Survekshan 2022, the municipal commissioner is keeping tabs on every small detail.

On Friday, she took a review meeting of IMC officials from 10 zones of city; 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. She learned about all the work going on related to the survey.

She reviewed sewer taping work, cleaning of back lanes, paver blocks on roads, cleanliness system, gardens, public and community toilets, door to door garbage collection, beautification work etc.

She instructed officials to carry out plantations on the dividers and green belts and squares, ensure necessary lighting, cleanliness, water availability, and other things in public toilets.

Instructions have been given for maintaining cleanliness in transport hubs, tourist areas, offices, hotels, restaurants etc. She said that the cleanliness of sewerage lines and chambers and maintenance of the stormwater line was also important.

She also instructed officials to ensure that no single-use plastic was used in the city and to take action against those who are still using it.

Saturday, February 12, 2022