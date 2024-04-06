Indore Municipal Commissioner Inspect Ponds, Cleanliness In Bicholi Area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma inspected the cleanliness system and conservation of ponds in various areas of zone number 9 and 19 on Friday.

Commissioner Verma inspected the ancient stepwell located in Nyaya Nagar area, along with this, he also discussed with the residents of Nyaya Nagar regarding cleanliness and water supply.

After this, he inspected the cleanliness system in zone number 19 and also inspected the pond located at Bicholi Hapsi. For the protection of the pond, he gave instructions to make fencing around the pond and to clear the catchment area of the ponds.

Read Also Indore Girl Meets Accident But Dies Of Strangulation After Her College ID Card Gets Stuck In...

NGO penalised for negligence

Along with this, instructions were also passed to impose penalty against the an NGO attached to zone number 19 over not maintaining cleanliness in the area. Commissioner Verma directed the representatives of the NGO to stand at the places where garbage is thrown in the area and find out by whom the garbage is being thrown, and fine shall be imposed on them.

Collector inspects roads in city

Collector Ashish Singh and municipal commissioner Verma inspected the roads under construction at various places in the city. They inspected the RE 2 road under construction from Bhuri Tekri to Nayta Mundla New RTO Building. After this, they inspected the under construction MR 4 road from Bhagirathpura Under Railway Bridge via Lakshmi Bai Station. Similarly other under-construction roads were also inspected.