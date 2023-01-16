Indore: Multiple Green Corridors formed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City officials created multiple Green Corridors in the city for the speedy transportation of organs of a brain stem cell dead woman, on Monday morning.

GREEN CORRIDORS TO AIRPORT, CITY HOSPITALS

The Green Corridors are prepared from Bombay Hospital to other hospitals in the city and also to the airport.

Bombay Hospital’s Dr Amit Joshi said that they are trying to retrieve the heart, lungs, kidneys, cornea, skin, and hand of the 52-year-old brain-dead woman. It is for the first time when the hand of any brain-dead donor is sent outside the state for transplantation.

PATIENT DECLARED BRAIN-DEAD ON SUNDAY

Vinita Khajanchi, a resident of Ratlam Kothi, was admitted to Bombay Hospital on January 13. She was suffering from hydrocephalus, an ailment in the brain, and was declared brain-dead on Sunday.

“Green Corridors are prepared early on Monday morning. The right hand of the woman is sent to Global Hospital, Mumbai, while her lungs are airlifted to Chennai. Her heart wouldn’t be donated due to technical issues,” Dean of MGM Medical College and ex-officio head of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Her liver and kidney are transported to Choithram Hospital and CHL Hospital respectively while one of the kidneys is transplanted on a patient in Bombay Hospital.

Family members give consent

‘Family members of the woman have given consent to donate her organs, after which the Indore Organ Donation Society started preparations for it. Alerts were sent to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation to prepare the patients-in-waiting for the donation.

“A team of doctors had declared the patient brain dead, initially, at 1.30 pm and 8.30 pm for the second time. The organs will be donated according to guidelines and the waiting list of patients,” Dr Dixit said.

Hand donated to 18 year-old-girl in Mumbai

According to Jitu Bagani of the Muskan organisation, the woman's right hand is being taken to Global Hospital Mumbai. It is given to an 18 year old girl, whose birthday was on Sunday.

"In Indore, four green corridors have been created for the first time. Earlier, three corridors were created. Two chartered planes have flown to Indore to carry the organs”, he continued.

