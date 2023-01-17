Indore: Multidisciplinary, holistic education must to make NEP successful

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The spirit of multidisciplinary and holistic education can only be achieved by drawing connections between what we want to bring and what are we doing to bring it about.” said Bhushan Patwardhan, chairman NAAC in a conference on ‘Future of Higher Education in India in Light of NEP 2020’ on Monday.

Bhushan Patwardhan, Ashwin Fernandes, regional director for QS in the Middle East, and Sandip Shastri, VC Jagran Lake University took part in the discussion.

The discussion was over the future aspirations and proper implementation of the New Education Policy.

Patwardhan said, “For making India an atmanirbhar nation, we need to learn about aatma-samman (self-respect). There is a need to adapt our language to teach the subjects while research should be based on- ‘What is not known to the world’; which are already available in Granths and Vedic books of the nation.”

Ashwin said, “There is a need to bring the glory back. Funding is one of the most crucial requirements in enhancing the education sector as a whole.”

The session ended with a message to bring pride back to the nation. Education is trapped in a colonial mindset and that has to be changed, the panellists said.