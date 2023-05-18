Indore: Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan; 70% complaints of 68 services resolved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan is being implemented effectively in the district, said officials on Wednesday.

Officials said camps have been set up and applications are being received under 68 identified services in the district, and they are being resolved as top priority.

About 1.10 lakh applications have been received under this campaign which started on May 10 in the district. Out of these, more than 77,000 applications have been resolved so far, which comes to around 70 per cent.

Collector Ilayaraja T continuous camps should be organised till May 31. Apart from the camps, applications are also being received in the offices.

It was informed that all the 10,066 applications received by the revenue department regarding obtaining copies of Khasra and Khatoni have been disposed of in the district.

Similarly, all 2,523 applications for copies of the current map have been approved. In all, 4,271 applications for undisputed mutation, 144 for undisputed partition, and 341 for demarcation have been disposed of. Apart from this, 10,402 applications have been rejected for making caste certificates of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Along with this, 6,713 applications related to making caste certificates of Other Backward Classes, 5,405 for individual permanent new connections of low tension by the Energy Department, and 2,900 applications related to providing low tension permanent new connections from the existing network. In all, 20,488 applications related to Kisan Credit Card have been disposed of.

In the district, the work of making learning driving licence is being done by the regional transport department by organising camps in colleges and other places. Under this, a total of 3,426 applications were received regarding making learners driving licences. Out of these, 2,744 applications were resolved and the process of making learners driving licences was done. Similarly, 852 driving licenses were also renewed.

