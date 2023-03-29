Indore: Much-awaited PSC-2020 interviews from April 27

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for candidates who had cracked the state service main exam-2020. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has fixed the dates for the much-awaited interviews. The interviews are going to be held at the Commission’s office from April 27.

During scrutiny, the candidature of the provisionally qualified candidates in the main examination, if found ineligible, will be cancelled at any stage of selection.

The state service main exam-2020 for filling the 260 vacancies was conducted in 2021. Following OBC tangle issue, the results were prepared on the 87-13% formula in mind and subsequently declared on February 5.

From the main part of 87 per cent, a total of 698 candidates were qualified for the interview round. Similarly, from provisional part of 13 per cent, a total of 265 candidates declared provisionally qualified for the interview.

The interview letters of candidates can be downloaded from the Commission's website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in on April 18.

The fate of candidates selected provisionally hinge on the High Court’s verdict on OBC quota issue.