Indore: Much-awaited CET on Aug 31, registrations start today

Indore:

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which was wanted to hold the much-awaited common entrance test (CET) for admission in its professional courses on August 25, has now agreed to conduct the exam on August 31.

“National Test Agency (NTA), which is going to hold CET on behalf of DAVV, was not in a position to hold exam on August 25 due to some pre-occupation. The agency suggested some days of September but we wanted exam in August itself. Finally, we agreed on August 31 date,” said CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Ahuja said the advertisement of CET-2021 will be published in newspapers on Tuesday and with it registration will also start. “The registration window will open around 12 noon on Tuesday and shut on August 9. Three weeks have been given for students to register for CET,” he added.

The registration can be done through website www.davv.nta.ac.in. The details of eligibility, procedure for filing the application form, number of seats, test centres, fee structure etc will be available on our the website.

The CET is a national level exams which is conducted in around 25 cities every year.

This year, admission in CET will be done in as many as 31 courses offered by around a dozen teaching departments. The departments participating in CET includes Institute of Management Studies, International Institute of Professional Studies, Educational Multimedia Research Centre, School of Law, School of Economics, School of Commerce, School of Data Science and Planning, School of Chemistry, School of Mathematics, School of Pharmacy, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Electronics and School of Social Sciences.

The DAVV has divided the courses into three different groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C.

Group A consists of 19 courses, including 18 MBA courses and one MA course. This group comprises of DAVV’s most sought after post-graduate courses like MBA (Foreign Trade), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (e-commerce), MBA (Financial Services) and MBA (Business Analytics).

Group B comprises 10 after-school courses. This group has hot in demand courses like BCom (Hons), BA (Economics), and MBA (Management Science).

Group C has as many as 12 courses in its fold. This group includes high demand courses including MCA (5 years), MTech (AI & Data Science) 5 years dual degree course.