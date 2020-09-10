Indore: MTH at the receiving end, patient kin ruckus becomes regular affair

Indore: 'Mismanagement' at MTH is becoming a routine affair as family members of patients admitted protest outside the hospital almost on a daily basis. On Thursday, family members of a 25-year-old patient created ruckus outside the hospital to get him discharged.

Unfortunately, the patient died in the hospital and the family received the body.

Ashish Dhakse of Khandwa, met an accident after which he was admitted to DNS Hospital.

“Doctors of DNS Hospital told us that he had COVID symptoms and referred him to MTH where he was admitted on September 8. We learnt about mismanagement at the hospital after which we decided to get him shifted to a private hospital,” patient’s father Deepak Dhakse said.

He added that they requested the hospital staff but no one paid heed to our request.

“Our son died due to mismanagement and negligence of the hospital,” Deepak said.

Wrong body given to family, returned from crematorium

Another case of hospital’s mismanagement came to fore when the staff gave a wrong body to the family.

Manorama Bhogle died during the treatment in the hospital. Her body was directly sent to crematorium where family members doubted and were shocked to find the body of another woman.

Later, they reached MTH with the body. They finally got the "right" body after three hours.