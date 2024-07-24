Indore: MTA To Protest Against ‘Illegal’ Attachment Of Faculty Members In Other Medical Colleges

MTA office bearers meet to discuss various issues on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The executive body of Medical Teachers Association (MTA) at MGM Medical College convened a significant meeting in the auditorium of MY Hospital on Tuesday, discussing several critical issues including illegal attachment of medical teachers to other government medical colleges The MTA has decided that all medical teachers at MGM Medical College will don black armbands while on duty as a form of protest on Thursday.

Additionally, a protest has also been planned at the main gate of MY Hospital. The protest will also seek the support of Junior Doctors Association (JDA) and postgraduate students of Indore. Further, MTA Indore will establish a legal support group aimed at providing financial assistance in legal cases impacting doctors.

‘Members of this group will contribute voluntarily in addition to their annual MTA and PMTA dues. The MTA Indore will bear all legal expenses in cases of actions taken by the Dean, Directorate or Government against any movement or protest initiated by the association,’ the MTA office bearers said.

It was also resolved that no bribe will be given by any beneficiary doctor to expedite the implementation of the Time Scale/Selection Pay Scale (DACP). Dr Basant Kumar Nigwal (Executive President), Dr Rahul Rokde, Dr Ashok Thakur, Dr Ashutosh Tiwari, Dr Bajrang Kumar Singh, Dr Shiv Shankar Sharma, Dr Arvind Shukla and Dr Deepak Gawli.