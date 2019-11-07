Indore: MSc students stage dharna, seek postponing of exams

Indore: MSc students of IPS Academy on Thursday staged dharna on RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) as their demand for extending exam dates by one month was rejected by university administration.

The university has issued time-tables for MSc first and third semester exams starting from November 26.

The dharna led by NSUI leader Vikas Nandwana was continuing till filing of this report at 11 pm.

A group of around 30 students reached the university and requested the officers to extend the exams by a month as their syllabus had not been completed.

“If not extended, we will not be able to perform well in exams,” the students told officers.

The officers told the students to focus on studies and be prepared to take exam on the scheduled dates.

As their demand was rejected, the students locked the channel gate of the main building and started shouting slogans. Police also reached the university after receiving information about the uproar and tried to pacify the protesting students but to no avail. Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and deputy registrar (exam) Prajwal Khare also talked to the students asking them to give up the protest but their efforts also went in vain.

In the evening, Dr Premlata Gupta of IPS Academy also reached the university and tried in vain to pacify the protesting students.

Need to stick to academic calendar: Jain

The VC asked students if they have gone through the academic calendar. We have to follow the calendar strictly. The students said that they know that the university has to adhere to the academic calendar but they still are not ready for exams as syllabus has not been completed. The VC told the students that it’s the responsibility of teachers to complete the syllabus. She said that teachers can take extra classes and complete the syllabus but the students did not give up the protest.

You have no business: VC to Vikas

As Vikas argued that previously also exams were held late, the VC pulled him up saying he had no business there. “You should not misguide the students and ruin their future,” the VC told Vikas. Signaling at Vikas, the VC told students that he does not have to take any exam so they should not listen to him and focus on studies. “Don’t waste your precious time in protest,” the VC advised but the students did not take her advice.