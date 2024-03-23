Indore: Mr Skull Bar Sealed Till March 30, Collector Suspends Licence    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mr Skull Bar, which was found operating till late night during a raid by by ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishan Lalchandani and his team, was sealed for 9 days and its licence has also been suspended from March 22 to March 30 following the order issued by the district collector Asheesh Singh on Friday. The Excise Department and the police had sent their report to the collector to take appropriate action in this case.

After the raid by the ACP and his team and taking action against some people under the relevant sections on March 17, the Excise Department had inspected the bar and found irregularities there. The bar was being operated beyond its prescribed time.

The excise officials found that Ajesh Agrawal, is the licensee of Mr Skull bar (Ms APA Foods and Drinks Company) so a case has been registered against the company and the report was handed over to the assistant excise commissioner, who presented the report before the district collector. DCP (zone-2) had also given a report to the collector requesting to seal the bar.

The collector has issued an order to suspend the licence of the bar and to seal it till March 30. Also, a fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed against the licensee. Following the order by the collector, the excise officials sealed the bar on Friday.

Excise department seized liquor, raw material worth lakhs from hotel, dhaba

In view of the parliamentary election, the Excise Department launched a special drive in all the excise circles of the district and raided hotels, dhabas and other places seizing liquor and raw material worth Rs 4.47 lakh within two days.

The officials raided hotels and dhabas on Bypass Road, Gandhi Nagar, Talawali Chanda, Dewas Naka, Tigaria, Limbodi, Scheme Number 78, Ring Road, Lasudia, Niranjanpur, Panchderia, Bajrang Nagar Kankad, Kelod Hala, Chittoda, Kithoda and Alwasa villages in two days and recovered about 670 litres of desi, foreign liquor and handmade liquor from there. During the drive, the excise officials raided 87 places and made 83 cases of selling or keeping liquor illegally. Some raw material was destroyed by the officials and a vehicle was also seized during the drive. The officials said that such action would be continued in the district.