Indore: MP’s first aviary in city zoo; Feed, sing & interact with birds from all over the world

Madhya Pradesh’s first bird aviary will soon be inaugurated in Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore. This will not only be the first, but perhaps one of the most organised and largest government bird aviary in the country.

City zoo will not only be a place to study and observe birds anymore, but also you can now walk into the cage of birds and interact with them. The wonder amplifies as these birds won’t just be the ones you see around the house; they will be exotic birds from all over the world.

There will be more than 30 species of birds. The smallest among them zebra finch (length 10 – 11 cm) to the grandiose macaws will be a part of bird aviary.

“The aviary is first such project in the state, where we are planning to create an environment, where people can not only observe but also interact with birds,” Dr Uttam Yadav, city zoo in-charge, said.

He added that bird interactions are often difficult in city zoo in India. “We are equipped with good environment that helps birds stay healthy, so we want to provide more by giving them a space to interact with people,” Yadav said.

To ensure that birds do not fear human, the birds will be tamed by experts, shared Nand Kishore, bird expert at city zoo, who will be training and handling the bird aviary.

Where the birds are coming from?

· South America

· Africa

· Australia

· Asia

How soon will birds arrive?

“Birds have already begun arriving. In fact, Macaws, Galah Cockatoo, Conure, Doves, Monk Parakeet, Quails and Finches have already arrived and are charming the visitors with their melodious calls.”

Nand Kishore

Bird expert

City Zoo

Some fascinating species at Bird Aviary

Green Winged Macaw

· Green Winged Macaw is the largest of the genus Ara, widespread in the forests and woodlands of northern and central South America.

· It is second in size only to the hyacinth macaw, which is the largest parrot species.

· These birds are brilliant; they can learn to speak words and do tricks.

· The green-wing macaw can be taught to speak about 15 words but is not known for its talking ability.

Zebra Finches

· Zebra finches are originally from the arid areas of Central Australia, they can still be found in large flocks there.

· The male zebra finch is an enthusiastic singer (females generally do not sing).

· Zebra finch males learn their songs from their surroundings. They are often used as avian model organisms to investigate the neural bases of learning, memory, and sensorimotor integration.

African Grey Parrot

· It is an Old World parrot in the family Psittacidae

· The grey parrot is native to equatorial Africa, including Angola, Cameroon, the Congo, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda.

· They are notorious for mimicking noises heard in their environment and using them tirelessly. They are highly intelligent birds, needing extensive behavioral and social enrichment as well as extensive attention in captivity or else they may become distressed.

Lady Gouldian finches

· Gouldian finches are native to the grasslands of Australia.

· As with most finches, the Gouldian is a quiet enough bird that peeps and sings a little.

· The species is threatened and as per recent estimates suggest that less than 2,500 Gouldian finches remain in the wild.

California quail

· California quail is a small ground-dwelling bird in the New World quail family.

· The California quail is the state bird of California, USA. It was established as the state bird in 1932.

· The species is a highly sociable bird that often gathers in small flocks known as "coveys".