Indore: MPPSC to hold 17 exams, including two SSE, in 2020

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the biggest government recruiting agency in the state, has released its tentative exam-cum-recruitment calendar for 2020.

The year will see state service exam-2019 and state service exam-2020 in the same year. The forest service exam for year 2019 and 2020 would also be held in the same year.

While the SSE-2019 exam will be held on January 12, the SSE-2020 will be held in July.

Apart for SSE and forest service exams, the calendar carries examination dates, results dates, interview dates and final results date of 13 more exams.