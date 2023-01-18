Indore: MPPSC to hold 12 exams this year; calendar out

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, the leading government recruitment agency in the state, on Tuesday released the much-awaited exam calendar for 2023.

As per the calendar, the exams pending from 2019 to 2022 would be conducted which include state service special main exam-2019. A total of 12 exams will be conducted by MPPSC this year.

However, none of the exams for 2023 has been mentioned in the calendar. This implies that exams for 2023 will be held in 2024.

Exam name Exam dates

State forest service special main exam 2019: March 19

State service special main exam: April 15 to 20

Computer programmer exam 2021: April 30

State service and forest service exam 2022: May 21

Assistant registrar exam 2022: June 6

State forest service main exam 2021: Aug 20

Assistant professor exam 2022: Sept-Oct

State engineering service exam 2022: October 8

State service main exam 2022: Oct 30 to Nov 4

Sports office/Liberian exam 2022: Nov 19

State forest service main exam 2022: Dec 12

Taxation assistant exam 2022: Dec 17