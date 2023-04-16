 Indore: MPPSC special mains starts amid strict vigil
Indore: MPPSC special mains starts amid strict vigil



Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The special mains of the State Service Examination 2019 of the MP Public Service Commission began on Saturday amid strict monitoring by invigilators at all the centres in four cities, including Indore.

The shoes, belts, watches, and purses of the candidates were kept outside the centre.

In all 1,815 candidates were to appear in the examination, and 401 remained absent on the first day.

MPPSC said that the result of the special mains will be released in May.

Centres have been set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. There are three centres in Indore. Candidates started reaching the centres from 8 am for the paper starting at 10 am. In Indore, 772 out of 953 candidates, in Bhopal 291 out of 384, in Jabalpur 210 out of 303, in Gwalior 141 out of 176 candidates appeared.

Results likely to be declared in May

Ravindra Panchbhai of PSC said, “78 per cent attendance has been registered on the first day. No complaints of irregularities were received. The evaluation of this exam will be computerized, and we will try to release the result in May.”

