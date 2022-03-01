Indore: MPPSC selects 371 medical officers against 576 posts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final results and selection list of medical officers lying vacant with the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 371 candidates have been selected against 576 vacancies released by MPPSC in June last year.

Due to non-availability of candidates from Scheduled Tribes and Economically Weaker Sections and disabled categories, a total of 173 posts remained vacant.

The advertisement for filling vacancies of medical officers was released in June, 2020. Though the state government wanted recruitment of medical officers at the earliest due to COVID-19 crisis, the selection process dragged on due to legal tangles over the OBC reservation percentage issue.

In 2019, the government had increased OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. This government’s decision was challenged in Madhya Pradesh High Court by many government job seekers.

In its interim order, the court had stayed the government’s order but allowed recruiting agencies to go-ahead with the selection process considering 14 per cent OBC quota in mind till final verdict.

MPPSC selects medical officers considering 14 percent OBC reservation for adhering to the interim order of the court.

It did not do selection on 29 posts of OBC category noting that the decision on the same will be taken after final verdict of the court on reservation percentage.

In this way, the total number of posts against which the selections were made came to 547 posts.

Interviews for medical officer posts were done from January 10 to February 10 and on February 22.

MPPSC had rejected candidates of nine MBBS degree holders as they had lesser marks required for qualification or had not obtained a valid registration certificate from the employment exchange within the prescribed time limit.

62 candidates on waiting list

As many as 62 candidates are on the waiting list. In the event of quitting by the candidates in the main list, the candidates in the waiting list will be given a sequential chance.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:25 PM IST