Indore: MPPSC opens registration window again for state service exam on May 2

Indore: Days after dissolving the condition of mandatory registration from employment exchange of MP for other state candidates, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is reopening online window for accepting applications for state service preliminary exam-2021 and state forest service exam-2021 on May 2.

Both candidates from outside the state and native can apply for the exams which are scheduled on June 19.

The MPPSC had invited applications from both the exams from January 11 to February 10.

Free Press in its edition dated April 28, 2022 revealed that candidates from other states are forced to take to fraudulent route for exams owing to Madhya Pradesh government’s decision of making registration with employment exchange mandatory for taking exams of MPPSC.

Candidates from all states, including MP, can appear in exams conducted by MPPSC. However, an order by government in 2019 has created a weird situation. The order has made registration with employment exchange offices in MP mandatory for applying for MPPSC exams.

Many candidates from outside the state had used fake addresses in MP to register with employment exchange for these and other exams.

Citing a High Court order dated March 8 (about one-and-a-half-month old order), the MPPSC on Thursday stated that it dissolved the mandatory condition of valid and live registration with MP employment exchange for candidates from outside.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:55 PM IST